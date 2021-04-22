Report: Federal agents unprepared for Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A report by the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security finds that federal agents deployed to Portland, Oregon, last summer to quell racial justice protests didn’t have the proper training and equipment and had no plan for operating without the help of local police, who were ordered to stand down by the city. The report says 755 federal DHS agents policed protests in Portland following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Two months into their deployment, the cost reached $12.3 million. The report also found the militarized agents did not wear consistent uniforms.