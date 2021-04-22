Relics seized from smugglers are returning to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Precious relics of Afghanistan’s ancient past are returning home as the nation confronts deepening uncertainty about its future. A collection of 33 artifacts was seized from a New York-based art dealer who authorities say was one of the world’s most prolific smugglers of antiquities. This week the U.S. government turned over the collection to the government of Afghanistan. Now, the masks, sculptures and other items, some from the second and third centuries, are en route to Kabul. Peace talks have stalled between the government and the Taliban, and the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops looms.