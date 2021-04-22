‘Pride and hope’: Navalny praises protests in his support

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says in an emotional message from behind bars that he felt “pride and hope” after learning from his lawyer about the mass protests demanding his freedom that swept Russia Wednesday. The 44-year-old, in his fourth week of hunger strike, said on Instagram Thursday that he hadn’t known “what was really happening” because he only has access to one TV channel in prison. Mass protests in his support were held on Wednesday night. The largest crowds were in Moscow, where thousands marched down the streets of the city center amid a heavy police presence. Unexpectedly, police didn’t interfere with the rally in the Russian capital, allowing crowds to swarm streets for several hours.