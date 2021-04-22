Prep golf: North edges Memorial

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's been a lonely spring for the Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North girls golf teams.

Since most schools in the western half of Wisconsin played in the traditional fall golf season, the Old Abes and Huskies have had a difficult time finding teams to play with in the alternate fall season.

The Eau Claire rivals have played each other multiple times, including Thursday at Mill Run Golf Course.

North prevailed by two strokes, 230 to 232. La Crosse Central also participated, but did not have enough golfers to qualify for a team score.

Next week, North and Memorial will play multiple schools at an invitational hosted by Bay Port.