Police video shows officer using stun gun on handcuffed man

PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — Police video shows a Louisiana police officer using a stun gun on a handcuffed, seated 67-year-old man and saying, “Scream again.” WAFB-TV posted a 46-minute body camera video Wednesday, identified as from Port Allen Police. It starts with the early-morning arrest of Izell Richardson Jr. of Port Allen on March 27. News agencies report that a complaint Richardson filed two days later resulted in the arrest of Officer Nolan Dehon III on charges of malfeasance in office and aggravated battery. News reports state that Richardson’s sister called police because someone was breaking in. Richardson said it was his house, and he’d lost his key.