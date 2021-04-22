Phoenix Park going organic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In an effort to go greener on Earth Day, organic landscaping practices are being introduced at Phoenix Park.

As part of the organic program, this summer parks staff will replace synthetic products with organic fertilizer on Phoenix Park's turf areas.

Weeds in the sidewalks and landscape beds will be removed manually or with an organic product instead of pesticides.

They will also no longer use glyphosate, better known as Roundup, on playground areas.

Officials said these organic practices are safer and healthier for people, pets and wildlife.

"It's just better for the environment by using the organic products," said Brendan Osborne, Eau Claire Parks landscape technician. "People can feel safe coming and sitting on the grass and enjoying the park knowing that there's nothing bad here applied. And being on the water, the rivers, it's just better for the water quality also."

Park officials said they will see how the organic program goes in Phoenix Park before deciding to do it at other parks.