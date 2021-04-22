Perfection! UWEC’s Abbey Cook tosses perfect game vs Stout

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After UW-Stout shocked UW-Eau Claire with a 10-run inning Thursday afternoon, the Blugolds softball team was searching for a way to respond.

The answer was perfect.

Sophomore Abbey Cook tossed a perfect game and the Blugolds beat the Blue Devils 8-0 in game two of a doubleheader at Bollinger Fields.

Cook, who was unaware of the accomplishment when the final out was recorded, was mobbed by her teammates near the pitching circle.

"I don't really think it's sunk in yet," Cook said about 15 minutes afterward. "Having all my teammates rushing in was just an amazing feeling."

It's only the second perfect game by a Blugolds pitcher. Jenny Ross threw the first in 2008, the year UW-Eau Claire won its only national championship.

"I was just trying to keep my cool because this crazy game, anything can happen," Blugolds head coach Leslie Huntington said. "I'm just so happy for Abbey and so happy for the team. We played great defense behind her, we supported her with all kinds of runs. It's just a really fun thing for all these players to be part of this."

UW-Stout won the opening game 11-8 after scoring 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning.

