Oscar slate holds ‘firsts’ for Asian actors, filmmakers

It may be hard to believe that there are still many “firsts” left to check off after 93 years of the Academy Awards, and yet this year there are a handful for Asian actors and filmmakers. In the past, Asian actors have been recognized for playing stereotypes and foreigners and sometimes not at all. Best picture winner “Parasite” had no acting nominations. The historic gains spotlight where the organization has made progress and where there is still work to do, especially after a year in which Asian Americans were increasingly targeted in racist attacks. But the big unknown is whether this will be a sea change going forward.