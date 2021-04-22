Norway lends AstraZeneca vaccine jabs to Sweden, Iceland

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway will lend all of its 216,000 doses of Astra Zeneca to neighboring Sweden and Iceland as long as the vaccine is on pause. Norway decided March 11 to put on hold jabs by the British-Swedish company after reports of very rare blood closts. Health Minister Bent Hoeie said Thursday that if the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine is resumed, “we will get back the doses we lend as soon as we request it.” The European Medicines Agency has said the benefits of being immunized against COVID-19 outweigh the very rare risks of developing the unusual clots with AstraZeneca.