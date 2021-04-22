Memorial’s Molly Hower advances to state tennis quarterfinals

(WQOW) - Eau Claire Memorial's Molly Hower advanced to the quarterfinals at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association alternate fall state tournament on Thursday.

Hower earned wins over Bay Port's Allie Brosteau (6-0, 6-0) and Middleton's Sophia Agapov (6-4, 7-6) to advance to the round of 8 at Lake Geneva Tennis Club.

In the quarterfinals, Hower lost 6-1, 6-4 to Manitowoc Lincoln's Olivia Minikel.

Hower will play Friday morning for a chance to finish in fifth place.

Find full results here

Hower's teammate Anna Hoitomt lost 7-6, 4-6, 10-8 to Sheboygan North's Louisa Damkot in the first round.

Memorial had two doubles teams play in the tournament at Badger High School.

The Old Abes' duo of Katie Rentzepis and Lexi Bubzinksi won their opening round match before falling to Green Bay Southwest in the second round.

Memorial's other team of Chloe Beckermann and Kimberly Harvey lost in the first round.