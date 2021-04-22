Man pleads guilty to ‘executing’ California deputy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who killed a Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant five years ago in what prosecutors called an execution-style shooting has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Thirty-one-year-old Trenton Lovell entered the plea Thursday for killing Sgt. Steve Owen. Lovell was on parole when he shot Owen five times. The deputy had been answering a 911 report of a burglary in progress in Lancaster. Prosecutors say he shot Owen in the head, then stood over the prone sergeant and shot him four more times. He could face life in prison without possibility of parole when he is sentenced in May.