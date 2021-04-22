Legislation introduced to give more financial relief to farmers

(WQOW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin recently introduced legislation that would provide more Paycheck Protection Program funds to Wisconsin farmers.

Baldwin said the PPP Flexibility for Farmers, Ranchers, and the Self-Employed Act would allow any self-employed farmer or rancher to get a loan for the difference between the gross and net income loan amounts.

This relief to Wisconsin farmers would be extended retroactively to March 27, 2020.

Farmers could apply even if they already received a PPP loan and got it forgiven.

She said without being able to receive PPP loans based on retroactive gross income, farmers have received smaller loans based on their 2019 net income, or are often not eligible at all.

"I talked to a couple in northcentral Wisconsin who applied for a PPP loan and qualified for $80. That's it. 8-0. And not a meaningful amount of money to help through very very challenging times," Baldwin said.

The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee who also introduced the bill includes Democratic Chair Ben Cardin of Maryland, Republic Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma, and Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine.