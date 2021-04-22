Japan raises emissions cut target to 46% by 2030

TOKYO (AP) — Japan says it will raise its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target to 46% on 2013 levels from the current 26%. According to NHK television, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, on Thursday announced a more ambitious target of 46% in emissions cuts by 2030. The decision comes hours before a virtual climate summit hosted by President Joe Biden. Japan has been under pressure from European countries to do more than its earlier target of 26%. Suga, during his visit to Washington last week, agreed to cooperate in leading global efforts to decarbonize by promoting clean energy technologies and implementing the 2015 Paris accord.