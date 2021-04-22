Israel hits Syria after missile sets off sirens near reactor

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a missile was fired into Israel from neighboring Syria and that it has struck targets in Syria in response. It says the missile landed in southern Israel. Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in Dimona, home to Israel’s secretive nuclear reactor, indicating a possible incoming attack. The army says the missile did not cause any damage. Nonetheless, the incident marks the most serious violence between Israel and Syria in years, and it points to likely Iranian involvement. Iran maintains troops and proxies in Syria, and it has accused Israel of a series of attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, including a recent fire at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility. Iranian leaders have vowed revenge.