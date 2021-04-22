Skip to Content

Is this an ‘Asterisk Oscars’ or a sign of things to come?

2:30 pm National news from the Associated Press

The Oscars are finally here after a year that erased movie titles from marquees and sent seismic shockwaves through Hollywood. Sunday’s Academy Awards will take place two months later than usual, in a crowdless ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station and with a batch of nominees that have barely played in movie theaters. Given such an unusual year, this year’s awards have been called the “Asterisk Oscars.” Here is what to look for: the broadcast will be the most transformed it has been in decades. And the nominees are the most diverse ever, including record numbers of female nominees and nonwhite acting nominees. 

Associated Press

