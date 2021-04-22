Georgia Tech structure certified as ‘living building’

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech is announcing that its $25 million Kendeda Building has won certification as the 28th “living building” worldwide. Thursday’s announcement means the building has proved over a year of operation that it does more good for the natural environment than harm. The building is a demonstration project. It’s meant to show that an array of green technology is ready for wider use, especially in the South. Dennis Creech is the sustainability advisor for the Kendeda Fund. The fund gave the money for the building plus $5 million to pay for programming. He says the building is already influencing designs of other buildings.