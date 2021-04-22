Four months of 8pm or later sunsets begin tonight!

Today was Eau Claire's third consecutive hard freeze with a low of 22 degrees. The coldest temperature in our area was Black River Falls with a low of 15 degrees! Most places ranged from 20 to 30 for morning lows.

After that, temps climbed a long way thanks to sunshine and a wind carrying in warmer air from the west. That wind might have limited how much enjoyment you can get from an afternoon in the low to mid 60s, but overall it was very nice after that cold start.

To put it into more of a perspective, Eau Claire's temperature rose 43 degrees in a little under 10 hours from low temp at 5:12am up to the high of 65 at 2:58pm. Black River Falls' temp rose 50 degrees today between that low of 15 and high of 65! It was definitely was one of those days where some people wear their winter jacket to work, but carry the coat home.

There still is time to enjoy today's weather, too, as daylight continues to increase. It's nearing 14 hours in Eau Claire with a sunset of exactly 8pm tonight for the first time this year. We're gaining 3 to 4 minutes of daylight each day and will have 8pm or later sunsets for the next 4 months until August 22 brings the first 7:59pm sunset. The maximum amount of daylight will be on June 20 with just an hour and 45 minutes more than we got today.

Unfortunately, today had more sunshine than what I'm expecting through the seven day forecast. There will be sunshine at times over the next week, but that will be sporadic at best and comes with at least a slight chance for rain every day.

The first round of scattered, light showers moves through tomorrow morning through midday, and like most chances over the next week not everywhere will receive rain. Another round is possible Saturday with temps cooling enough for some snowflakes mainly north and west of Eau Claire.

Sunday and Monday look fairly dry as temperatures start to warm up again, but isolated sprinkles or showers still cannot be ruled out. Better chances arrive Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with some thunderstorms possible Tuesday in that much warmer air.