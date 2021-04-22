Fairfax Pool to reopen June 5

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One local pool is set to open its doors to the public for the first time in 2021.

Fairfax Pool will officially open on Saturday, June 5. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pool has not been open since the end of 2019.

Dawn Comte, Eau Claire recreation manager, said the Fairfax Pool staff will meet with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department this week to finalize COVID-19 protocols.

"We really just want to keep our gathering numbers as low as possible, but we want a safe swimming facility," Comte said. "We are excited to start seeing people using our facilities again. I know our community really wants to come back to Fairfax Pool."

Comte said there have been fewer lifeguard applicants than usual this year, and Fairfax Pool will hold lifeguard certification and re-certification classes to fill the gap.