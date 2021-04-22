Explosion at gender reveal party rocks several towns

KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — Police say the source of an explosion in New Hampshire that rocked several towns and could be felt as far away as Massachusetts was a gender reveal party. On Tuesday, Kingston police said they responded to reports of a large explosion at a quarry. When they arrived, police interviewed people who said they were having a gender reveal party and felt the quarry would be safe spot to hold the event. NBC 10 Boston reports that residents in several neighboring towns could hear the explosion and some thought it was an earthquake. The person who purchased and detonated the explosives has turned himself into police. He was not identified. No injuries have been reported.