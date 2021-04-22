Ex-officer who killed Rayshard Brooks wants his job back

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Atlanta police officer’s attorney says his client didn’t get a chance to defend himself before he was fired for fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks last June. Brooks was a 27-year-old Black man who had been running away from two white officers after he resisted arrest and fired a stun gun at one of them. Officer Garrett Rolfe’s attorney told the city’s civil service board Thursday that Rolfe was dismissed “without a proper investigation” and should be reinstated to the force. Attorney Lance LoRusso says the city’s mayor had wanted Rolfe fired immediately, so a hearing was hastily conducted in which Rolfe was not properly represented.