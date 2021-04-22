Eau Claire church does its part for Earth Day

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Earth Day, one church decided to help out the bees.

First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire installed a bee pollinator lawn near its vegetable garden to help promote the bee population and plant growth.

According to The Bee Conservatory, one in three of our foods are pollinated by bees, making them very important to our natural ecosystems.

Pastor Kathy Reid Walker said this was one way of showing their faith.

"It's part of our faith tradition to care for people and care for our home, the earth. And so caring for creation is part of what we do," Walker said.

The lawn will be seeded with clovers which will give bees plenty of flowers to pollinate the rest of the garden. Walker says last year their garden grew over 700 pounds of produce, most of which went to local food banks.