Dorm fire at UWEC causes evacuations overnight

EAU CLAIRE -- An overnight fire at UW-Eau Claire had residents out of the dorm room beds around midnight Thursday.

The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire at Oakridge Hall in the basement trash area. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and contain it to the trash chute. Smoke and fire gasses were throughout the dorm building, and after ventilation efforts students were allowed back inside the building.

There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation. The estimated damage is around $1,000.