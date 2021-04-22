Climate activists shatter windows at HSBC London building

LONDON (AP) — Climate change activists have vandalized HSBC’s London headquarters, smashing windows to protest the bank’s alleged links to the fossil fuel industry. Nine women from the Extinction Rebellion activist group and political party Burning Pink targeted the building in London’s financial district on Thursday. They used hammers and chisels on the building’s glass windows. The Metropolitan Police said nine women were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. The protesters said they wanted to highlight the financial sector’s role in the climate crisis. They claimed that HSBC’s current climate plan “allows it to finance coal power.” HSBC said it welcomes “meaningful dialogue” on its climate strategy but “cannot condone vandalism or actions that put people and property at risk.”