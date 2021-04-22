Chadian opposition decries Deby’s son as interim leader

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s political opposition is calling the handing of power to Mahamat Idriss Deby a “coup d’etat.” Opposition leader Succes Masra is arguing that the central African country does not want a “dynastic transition” following the death of Deby’s father after more than three decades in power. The mounting opposition to Chad’s transitional government came as the international community also pressed for a quick return to democracy after the killing of longtime President Idriss Deby Itno. A military spokesman announced Deby’s death on Tuesday and said in the same announcement that his 37-year-old son would serve as the head of an 18-month-long transitional government.