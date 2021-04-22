California shelter opens to immigrant children from border

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A federal emergency shelter in California is starting to receive immigrant children from border facilities in what advocates hope will be an improvement in their care. The Department of Health and Human Services says as many as 150 children are expected Thursday at the Long Beach Convention Center. It is the latest in a series of sites set up across the country following a rise in the number of immigrant children stopped alone on the Mexico border. The children are expected to be released to relatives in the U.S. in a week to 10 days.