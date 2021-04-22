Skip to Content

California cop charged in shooting, but after second death

New
1:18 pm National news from the Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California deputy has been charged in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Filipino man during a slow-moving car pursuit in 2018. Contra Costa County sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Hall was charged with manslaughter and assault Wednesday after shooting the man nine times. It came a day after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of killing George Floyd. The charges in California came a month after the same deputy shot and killed a Black man in an intersection as drivers watched and took video. Hall’s attorney said the prosecutors previously cleared him and the charges seemed political. 

