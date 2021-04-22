Bloomer felon found with 49 guns, 1,000 rounds of ammo

BLOOMER (WQOW) - A Bloomer man was arrested on Wednesday with nearly 50 guns and a lot of ammo and money.

According to the Bloomer Police Department, a search warrant was conducted at Leonard Peil's home on 16th Avenue in Bloomer on Wednesday morning.

When authorities got there they found 49 guns, more than 1,000 rounds of ammo and $30,200 in cash.

Peil, a convicted felon since 1993, was not allowed to be in possession of a single gun.

Authorities are recommending "multiple" charges of felon in possession of a firearm.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash.