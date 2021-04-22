Biden opening summit with ambitious new US climate pledge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is prepared to open a global Earth Day summit with an ambitious pledge to cut the climate-wrecking coal and petroleum fumes the U.S. pumps out, at least in half.

Biden hopes the commitment by the United States, along with similar ones from allies, will spur China and other big polluters to move faster on cutting their own emissions.

Biden is to tell dozens of world leaders at the virtual summit Thursday that the U.S. will cut fossil fuel emissions by up to 52% by 2030, but the administration has offered few details of how it intends to do that.

Japan in turn has announced a 46% emissions reduction target.