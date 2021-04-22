Baldwin reintroduces bill to stop mislabeling of non-dairy products

(WQOW) - You've probably seen soy milk or oat yogurt in your local grocery store, but some lawmakers believe these products are masquerading as milk, and want it to stop.

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin and Senator Jim Risch of Idaho are reintroducing a bill to combat what they call the "unfair practice of mislabeling non-dairy products using dairy names."

The Dairy Pride Act of 2021 would require non-dairy products made from nuts, seeds, plants and algae to no longer be mislabeled with dairy terms such as milk, yogurt or cheese.

Although Food and Drug Administration regulations about this already exist, she said the FDA has not enforced these labeling regulations.

The Dairy Pride Act would require the FDA to issue guidance for nationwide enforcement of mislabeled imitation products within 90 days and require the FDA to report to Congress two years after enactment to hold the agency accountable.

She added mislabeling hurts dairy farmers and misleads the public.

"I do think that these plant-based substitutes, they're not really substitutes, but imitations, play on dairy's good name in order to get customers," Baldwin said. "It would be so simple for them to call themselves almond beverage or soy juice."

A group of two Senators introduced the Dairy Pride Act back in 2017, but it was met with controversy and did not pass.

Two years later, Baldwin and Risch reintroduced the legislation, but the future bill was in limbo during the FDA's transition to new leadership.