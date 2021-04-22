Australia ends China deals on national interest grounds

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has cancelled deals signed with China by a state government to building infrastructure, prompting Beijing to accuse Australian leaders of a “Cold War mentality” and threaten a possible response. The clash adds to strains in relations that are at a multi-decade low after Beijing blocked imports of coal and other goods from Australia in retaliation for its call for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said two contracts with Victoria, where the major city of Melbourne is located, were vetoed under a law allowing the government to overrule agreements that violate the national interest.