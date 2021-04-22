Augusta teacher nominated for national award

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WQOW) - A local teacher is a finalist for National History Day Teacher of the Year, an award that recognizes an educator who is committed to engaging students in the National History Day competition.

Wisconsin's nominee from the Augusta School District doesn't spend his days grading papers or teaching from a textbook.

Andrew Johnson is not your typical middle school teacher but then again, the Wildlands is not your typical school.

"It's really cool to be able to connect academia to real-world projects, that I think the kids end up more engaged in. A little more experiential education," Johnson said.

Located on the Beaver Creek Reserve in Augusta, the Wildlands Science Research School has less than 100 students in grades seven through 12.

"My license is in social studies, but we don't have teachers that, one that teaches math, one that teaches social studies," Johnson said. "All the teachers work on projects with the kids and we design projects that are interdisciplinary if we can."

One of those projects, led by Johnson, is National History Day.

"So National History Day is a really cool project. It's designed to have kids do original, authentic history research," Johnson said. "So, the skill sets that the kids are learning has to do with finding great resources, reading challenging sources, finding really cool videos, taking notes and then putting it together into a thesis and a great history project."

Consider the amount of work that goes into these projects, one may expect students to dread the annual competition, but that is not the case.

"I really enjoy the freedom in the projects and the diversity in the projects we get to do," said Kendel Noel, a senior. "We get to learn about stuff that is interesting to us, that we're passionate about, that we can just dive deeper into those topics."

Johnson is only in his fourth year of leading National History Day projects but in those four years he has managed to inspire enough students to make him worth of his nomination.

He is sort of the intersection of where passion and positive relationships and repour with students intersects with really high-quality work. So, his actual background and training in the social sciences has prepared him to help facilitate students doing really, really great content in the social sciences like National History Day," said Jake Fields, a lead teacher at the school.

If Johnson wins the award when it is announced in June he will receive $10,000.