Asian shares rebound after advance on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are higher after a broad advance on Wall Street. Shares rose in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney but were flat in Shanghai. U.S. futures edged lower. The S&P 500 index added 0.9% Wednesday following its first back-to-back loss since March. Technology companies and banks helped lead the way higher. Communications stocks were among the only losers, led by a 7.4% drop in Netflix after the video streaming pioneer disappointed investors with a slowdown in subscriber additions. Much of the market’s focus over the next two weeks will be on individual company stocks and the outcome of their quarterly results. Treasury yields held steady and crude oil prices fell.