Talks narrow on a compromise to changes in US policing laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers from both parties say once-stalled legislation on Capitol Hill that would change the nation’s policing laws is now closer than ever to consensus. Negotiations are narrowing on a compromise for a sweeping overhaul, though passage remains uncertain. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says, “We know that this bill must be done.” Pelosi says Democrats are open to changes to “get it done” but that the final bill must be “a meaningful” version. The revived effort is led by Black lawmakers, including Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. He says negotiations could wrap up within two weeks.