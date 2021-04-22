60s are back but they don’t make it to the weekend

Happy Earth Day! Mother nature is reminding us to reduce, reuse, and recycle with a super nice forecast for this Thursday.

A few things to note on this Earth Day, is that we now have sunsets after 8 pm for the next 122 days! Our sunrise will start before 6 am on April 28th and last through August, too.

We're only gaining daylight for the next 59 days, since the summer solstice takes place on June 20.

Earth Day will be fantastic. High temperatures will go towards 60 degrees as high pressure moves through the Central Plains and brings us plenty of sun.

Winds will be a bit breezy though, with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Winds will be from the west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

It doesn't last into the weekend, however. Rain chances return early Friday morning with periods of light to moderate rain possible through midday. A few broken showers will linger through Friday night. High temperatures will stall in the mid 50s.

The weekend looks a little dull, with highs staying in the low 50s. There will be a few periods of light rain both Saturday and Sunday.