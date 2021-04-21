What a trill: $13K flute in the wind since 2012 recovered

BOSTON (AP) — A $13,000 flute that went missing nearly a decade ago has been returned to its owner after police recovered it from a Boston music store. Boston police say the flute was reported missing in 2012 after its owner left it in a taxi cab. But in February, a worker at a music store reported that someone had visited with the flute and asked about its value. Police spoke to the person, who said he bought the instrument. Police said they determined he was actually the driver of the taxi in 2012. Police said they plan to bring a complaint against him.