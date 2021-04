EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire women's basketball player Katie Essen has been named to the D3hoops.com All-Central Region Second Team.

See the full release here

Essen was the Blugolds' Team Most Valuable Player and Team Defensive Player of the Year. She earned First Team All-WIAC honors after finishing second on the team in points and rebounds per game and was also named to the WIAC All-Defensive team.