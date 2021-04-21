US ambassador to Belarus meets exiled opposition leader

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — New United States ambassador to Belarus Julie Fisher has met with the country’s exiled opposition leader, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, in neighboring Lithuania’s capital. The meeting took place Wednesday in Vilnius, where Tsikhanouskaya moved under pressure from the Belarusian authorities in August, shortly after the country’s authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko defeated her in a widely disputed presidential election. Julie Fisher, who was appointed ambassador to Belarus in December, met Tsikhanouskaya on the eve of Lukashenko’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. “Today’s action sends a clear signal that the U.S. stands with the Belarusian people,” Fisher, who is yet to present her credentials in Minsk, said.