Ukraine adopts military reservist law amid Russia tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office says the leader has signed a law allowing to call up reservists for military service without announcing a mobilization. Wednesday’s move comes amid a massive Russian troop buildup near Ukrainian borders and a flareup of cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists since 2014. The new law, passed by Ukraine’s parliament in late March, will allow the country to “quickly equip the military units of all state defense forces with reservists, thereby significantly increasing their combat effectiveness during military aggression,” Zelenskyy’s office said in a statement.