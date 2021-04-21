Twins place infielder JT Riddle on COVID-19 injured list

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Infielder JT Riddle was placed on the COVID-19 injured list by the Minnesota Twins. Riddle appeared in four games for the Twins this season, going 2 for 6 (.333) with a run scored. To replace Riddle on the 26-man roster, the Twins selected the contract of catcher Tomás Telis from the taxi squad. Telis, who spent the 2020 season at the alternate training site in St. Paul, Minnesota, has appeared in 122 career major league games, hitting .230 with eight doubles, three triples, one home run and 24 RBIs over parts of five seasons with Texas and Miami.