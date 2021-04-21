Transit officials unveil plans to redo NYC’s Penn Station

NEW YORK (AP) — A transformed Penn Station would replace windowless concourses and dingy, cramped corridors with light-filled spaces and easier access. The two alternatives revealed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the area’s major transit agencies Wednesday are the culmination of a yearlong process. The station is the nation’s busiest, and during normal times handles more than 600,000 travelers per day on regional rail lines and subways. The plans revealed Wednesday didn’t include mention of the proposed expansion of the station to the south to add new tracks. That’s a key component of the Gateway project that includes a new rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey, which is currently in preliminary phases.