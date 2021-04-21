Teenage girl killed in police shooting in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police have shot and killed a teenage girl in Columbus.

The shooting was reported Tuesday afternoon just as the verdict was being announced in the trial for the killing of George Floyd.

Police showed bodycam footage Tuesday night at a news conference of the officer shooting the girl, who was Black, as she appeared to attempt to stab two people with a knife.

A black-handled blade resembling a kitchen knife or steak knife appeared to be lying on the sidewalk next to her immediately after she fell.

Police say the girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear whether anyone else was injured.