Senior UN migration official visits migrant camps in Bosnia

BIHAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A senior U.N. migration official visiting Bosnia on Wednesday called for an end to abuse against migrants and refugees trying to cross borders in search of a better future. The Chief of Staff of the International Organization for Migration, Eugenio Ambrosi, spoke to the AP during a visit to the beleaguered Balkan nation that’s struggling under the influx of thousands of people trying to reach Western Europe. Many migrants in Bosnia have complained of violence and pushbacks when trying to illegally cross into neighboring European Union member country Croatia. The U.N. mission in Bosnia earlier this month cited an alleged incident involving 50 men who said they were pushed back violently and robbed of their belongings.