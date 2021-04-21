Professor of color reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday afternoon, horn honking and shouts of joy erupted after a major announcement in Minnesota.

We learned a jury found former Minneapolis police offer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

A history professor who identifies as Black said she and many other people of color in the Chippewa Valley had this reaction after hearing the verdict.

"I was relieved," said Selika Ducksworth-Lawton as she laughed. "I said 'Amen.' I know I cried."

UW-Eau Claire history professor and Uniting Bridges president Selika Ducksworth-Lawton said similar joyful reactions were happening in Eau Claire as in Minneapolis.

However, she said some of her friends and colleagues did not immediately cheer.

Instead, they thought about the implications of the results.

Ducksworth-Lawton said the verdict holds Chauvin accountable for his actions, but it's just the first step towards positive change in the criminal justice system.

"I would like to see Minnesota and Wisconsin mandate evidence-based policing training for all police entities. I would like to see them implement and enforce Lexipol standards for all police entities at the state level."

As a Black woman, Ducksworth-Lawton said she's honestly been scared to be in Minneapolis for the last year, and that she hopes Floyd's death and Chauvin's verdict bring about true change.

In addition to more training, Ducksworth-Lawton also wishes for police officers and sheriff's deputies to get pay raises. She said that's in hopes of reducing brutality and corruption.