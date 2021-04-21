Police, prosecutors spar over shooting footage release

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A plan by Southern California police to release body-worn camera video from officers who responded to a deadly office shooting was quashed by prosecutors. Police in the city of Orange called a news conference Wednesday to release footage related to the March shooting that killed four people, including a 9-year-old boy. But police reversed course after the district attorney said doing so could jeopardize their prosecution. Prosecutors have charged Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez with four counts of murder in the attack. He was wounded in the incident and has not been arraigned because of his condition.