Japan’s Suga makes offerings at war shrine but doesn’t visit

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has donated religions offerings to a Tokyo shrine viewed by China and both Koreas as a symbol of wartime aggression, though he avoided a visit. Suga’s offering of leaves at Yasukuni Shrine was his second since taking office. Victims of Japanese military aggression in the 20th century, especially the Koreas and China, see the shrine as a symbol of Japan’s militarism because it honors convicted World War II criminals among about 2.5 million war dead. The government says Suga made his offering as a private person. NHK television reported two Cabinet ministers visited the shrine. South Korea’s Foreign Ministry expressed deep disappointment and regrets over Japanese leaders’ offerings or visits to the shrine.