Pandemic ‘exposed’ UK households’ finances, report finds

LONDON (AP) — A well-respected economic think thank says households in Britain, especially poorer ones, are far more likely to have suffered a severe income shock during the coronavirus pandemic over the past year than their counterparts in France and Germany. The Resolution Foundation also said Wednesday that households in the U.K. are also more likely to have run up more debt in response to the financial shockwaves emanating from the pandemic. By several measures, the British economy suffered one of the deepest and most protracted recessions in the developed world in the wake of the pandemic. There are hopes the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines and the gradual lifting of lockdown restrictions will see the economy make up some ground this year.