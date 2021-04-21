Pakistan frees 669 men from radical group as it ends rallies

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities have freed 669 supporters of an outlawed radical Islamist group, hours after it agreed to end a week of violent protests following talks with the government. Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan’s leader, however, will remain behind bars with charges pending against him, the country’s interior minister said Wednesday. Saad Rizvi was arrested April 12. He had threatened protests if the government did not expel France’s ambassador over the publication of controversial cartoons depicting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad for the first time acknowledged that eight supporters of the hard-line Islamist group were killed in violence that broke out after Rizvi’s arrest.