Padres RHP Lamet exits comeback start with forearm tightness

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet has left his season debut after two scoreless innings due to right forearm tightness. Lamet appeared to be pitching well against the Milwaukee Brewers, striking out four after a single to start the game. He threw 19 strikes out of 29 pitches, reaching 97 mph on his fastball. The 28-year-old Lamet had not pitched since leaving his final start of 2020 with elbow discomfort and missing the playoffs. He received multiple opinions that surgery wasn’t needed and underwent platelet-rich plasma therapy in the offseason. He had Tommy John surgery in 2018.