NY man’s trial starts for Jan. 6-related online threats

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor urged a jury to convict a New York man who went online to threaten to kill members of Congress, but a defense lawyer dismissed his rants as hyperbole and comedy. The opening statements Wednesday in the trial of Brendan Hunt put the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol before a jury for the first time, though Hunt was not there that day. Hunt has pleaded not guilty to a threat-to-murder charge in Brooklyn federal court. Prosecutors say he made online threats calling for the murder of lawmakers including Democrats Nancy Pelosi, Charles Schumer and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.