New Zealand remembers Prince Philip at national service

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Prince Philip was remembered in New Zealand as frank, engaging and willing to meet people from all walks of life during his 14 visits to the country. New Zealand lowered its flags and held a national memorial service for Philip at the Wellington Cathedral of St. Paul, where Philip and Queen Elizabeth II had worshipped several times over the years on their visits to the country. Philip died April 9 and was mourned at a funeral service Saturday at Windsor Castle. The New Zealand memorial happened to coincide with the queen’s 95th birthday. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern read a psalm at the service, which was attended by several hundred mourners.